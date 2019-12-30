Midnight knock

Under the present regime at the Centre, arrests are being made without any rhyme or reason (Page 1, “Arrest of septuagenarians leaves families distraught”, December 29). One wonders whether this is the great democratic country which obtained its hard-fought Independence about 70 years ago. It is disturbing to hear that just the news that there is to going to be a gathering to protest is enough for the Uttar Pradesh government to round up and imprison people irrespective of whether they participated or not in the protest. Is it not an arrogance of authority to charge the aged and those who are innocuous with rioting? The current regime needs to realise that various anti-people schemes are only destroying India’s democracy.

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu