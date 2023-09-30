Letters to The Editor — September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

The passing of a titan

India has lost a noble son (Page 1, “Architect of India’s Green Revolution departs”, September 29). Along with illustrious politician and then Union Agriculture Minister C. Subramaniam, M.S. Swaminathan gave fillip to the farm sector which changed the face of Indian agriculture. M.S. Swaminathan is an example of a sedulous, disciplined and determined work culture. The best tribute we can pay him is to rename the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University after him and institute an award in his name to honour people who excel in agriculture and horticulture.

K. Chellappan,

Chennai

The United Progressive Alliance and the National Democratic Alliance governments have miserably failed in honouring two eminent Indian personalities: Verghese Kurian, father of the White Revolution, and M.S. Swaminathan, father of the Green Revolution, with the Bharat Ratna. They were two giants who rendered yeomen service not only to India but also to other developing countries.

Fiona Waltair,

Chennai

Distressing

The report about the sexual assault on a minor girl in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh leaves one traumatised. That not many were willing to help the child, who was left semi-clad and bleeding, is a case of appalling societal attitude towards rape survivors. There needs to be a more compassionate environment for survivors.

Sanjit Pal Singh,

Nawabganj, West Bengal

It is heart-wrenching that the girl did not receive help initially, exposing the lack of civility and a medieval mindset. How the gory incident in a big city escaped the surveillance of law enforcement agencies merits an in-depth probe.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

Two recent incidents have shown the country’s cruel and ugly face. The first is the assault on the minor girl and the subsequent indifference to her plight. One can only presume that she is from a humble background, impoverished and vulnerable. The second is the ruthless killing of a 22-year-old specially-abled and hungry man from a minority community who is alleged to have stolen prasad from a stall near a temple in Delhi. Man’s inhumanity to man could not have been worse.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

A pat for India

The Indian team’s top standing in the equestrian events at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, is rosy and heartening. This is one sport that needs much encouragement in India.

Zafar Rashid Futehally,

Bengaluru