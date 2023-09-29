HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Letters to The Editor — September 29, 2023
Premium

September 29, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

M.S. Swaminathan

In the passing away of Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan, India has lost one of its tallest sons. M.S. Swaminathan was a global leader of the Green Revolution and the main architect and guide in the field of agriculture research and technology. Many milestones could not have been achieved without his valuable guidance. That India has become self- sufficient and even able to export food grains is possible largely because of M.S. Swaminathan’s contribution.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

M.S. Swaminathan was a scientist who saved millions of lives from starvation deaths. Equally, it was the

ideal and efficient combination of Chidambaram Subramaniam as Agriculture Minister and M.S.S. that worked wonders for India. The dwarf variety of wheat resistant to rust aided wheat production.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

Ageing in India

The 2023 India Ageing Report by the UNFPA should jolt our society and policymakers. Policymakers should focus on creating a supportive environment for our elderly citizens, especially women, in terms of income security, health care, and social involvement.

Additionally, efforts to bridge the urban-rural divide in elderly care and tackle gender-based disparities must become a priority in the country.

Vishva Dev Patel,

Banswara, Rajasthan

Related Topics

letters

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.