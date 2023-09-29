Letters to The Editor — September 29, 2023

September 29, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

M.S. Swaminathan

In the passing away of Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan, India has lost one of its tallest sons. M.S. Swaminathan was a global leader of the Green Revolution and the main architect and guide in the field of agriculture research and technology. Many milestones could not have been achieved without his valuable guidance. That India has become self- sufficient and even able to export food grains is possible largely because of M.S. Swaminathan’s contribution.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

M.S. Swaminathan was a scientist who saved millions of lives from starvation deaths. Equally, it was the

ideal and efficient combination of Chidambaram Subramaniam as Agriculture Minister and M.S.S. that worked wonders for India. The dwarf variety of wheat resistant to rust aided wheat production.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

Ageing in India

The 2023 India Ageing Report by the UNFPA should jolt our society and policymakers. Policymakers should focus on creating a supportive environment for our elderly citizens, especially women, in terms of income security, health care, and social involvement.

Additionally, efforts to bridge the urban-rural divide in elderly care and tackle gender-based disparities must become a priority in the country.

Vishva Dev Patel,

Banswara, Rajasthan