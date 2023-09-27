HamberMenu
Letters to The Editor — September 27, 2023
Premium

September 27, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

AIADMK’s move

The snapping of ties between the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not evoke surprise, for it was evident to all that there were fissures and cracks emerging largely on account of the strange and caustic utterances of the BJP State president (Page 1, Inside pages, September 26).

It is rather amusing that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the AIADMK and BJP are under the impression that they each can win all the 40 parliament seats in 2024. There can be a surprise at the eleventh hour.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

The BJP is faced with a setback, which is of its own making, due to the utterances of the BJP State president. It will be an uphill task for the BJP in Tamil Nadu, as without the support of a Dravidian major, the party does not have any political say in the State.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

The development is not exactly surprising given the uneasy relationship of the AIADMK with the BJP State leadership. It is a well-known fact that the BJP’s brand of ‘religion-centric’ politics has not worked for the party in the State of Tamil Nadu.

The State leadership has clearly erred in antagonising the AIADMK and overestimating itself.

J. Anantha Padmanabhan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

At Hangzhou

The double-digit “medals shower” on India in the Asian Games 2023, at Hangzhou, China is encouraging (‘Sport page, September 26) . The Indian women’s cricket team deserves praise.

With a strong contingent of athletes, India must win a record haul of medals.

P.V. Srinivas Sreelekha,

Secunderabad

