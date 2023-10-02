Letters to The Editor — September 2, 2023

October 02, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Vachathi verdict

The Vachathi verdict is also an example of the very slow pace of investigation and the justice delivery system in India.

This delay in justice should jolt the conscience of the top court.The tenacity and the never-say-die attitude of the survivors and activists in pursuing the case to its logical end are praiseworthy.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Years ago, The Hindu called the crime an example of “what brutal law enforcers and callous government officials could do to the poor and the powerless”. In the end, the verdict also shows the deep faith people in India have reposed in the judiciary.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu

Aadhaar linking

A unique identification of citizens looks essential for all nations, particularly India, where corruption is rampant. A very frightening case is of impersonation in voting, which adversely affects our system of democracy. Therefore, the government’s intention of linking voter IDs with Aadhaar should not be opposed for the sake of criticism only.

Of course there are some genuine concerns about the use of UID in welfare measures (‘FAQ’ page, October 1). The two current problems, namely ‘ghost and fake’, appear to be manageable with proper inputs and verification of data. The lack of quality Internet and fast phone connectivity can be achieved through proper technical intervention. It is also necessary that citizens, particularly villagers and women, are intensively educated in the matter. One should not ignore the good sides of the use of Aadhaar.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala