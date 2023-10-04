Letters to The Editor — October 4, 2012

October 04, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Medicine Nobel

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine being conferred on Hungarian biochemist Katalin Karikó and American physician-scientist Drew Weissman is a case of well-deserved recognition (“Medicine Nobel 2023 goes to duo who paved the way for mRNA COVID vaccines”, page 1, October 3). This is work that is a fine example of ‘laboratory to the field’ and the saving of millions of lives. It is a crucial incentive to the medical fraternity to come up with other novel vaccines and medicines to prevent future epidemics and pandemics.

Manas Agarwal,

New Delhi

The award this year once again highlights the advantages of long-term collaborative interdisciplinary research that facilitates an active exchange of ideas — the genesis of milestone advances in science. As a professor of biochemistry, I am reminded of another case of ‘combined decades-long work’ — the 1985 Nobel Laureates American biochemist Joseph L. Goldstein and American physician and geneticist Michael S. Brown for elucidation of the pathway of cholesterol metabolism, and the development and successful use of drugs in lowering blood cholesterol levels.

These great scientists are saviours of mankind.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

The award is news that is sure to be relished by all. This is an example of research that is relatable and which played a pivotal role in keeping COVID-19 in check. It restored confidence in the world. One hopes that there are sure-cures for other diseases still tormenting us.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai

The award may be premature after the performance of the m-RNA COVID-19 vaccines in bulk. If the award is for a concept, it could have come a long time ago. In any case, many proposed novel concepts in science remain unrewarded.

M. Balakrishnan,

Bengaluru

At Hangzhou

It is absolutely heartening to see Indian athletes making India proud at the Asian Games. With the huge amount of human capital that this country boasts of it seems to be finally happening — where we are seeing Indians at the top of their game.

Vrinda Rajvanshi,

New Delhi

Team India’s comprehensive demolition of arch-rivals Pakistan in hockey marks its continued and glorious run. It brings back golden memories of the heydays of Indian hockey, and can be attributed to sheer professionalism, a clear-cut game plan, cohesiveness, and team spirit. The fact that Captain Harmanpreet Singh, who is in sparkling form, continues to lead from the front makes every victory sweeter.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore