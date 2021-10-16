Letters to the Editor — October 16, 2021

Reaching out

With a militant group at the helm of affairs in Afghanistan, the magnitude of the sufferings of the Afghan people are less likely to be known to the world in precise terms. However, it is easy to infer that the people of a war-ravaged nation, unable to accept an indifferent regime emotionally, would be in dire need of assistance of all kinds. The priority should be to infuse funds into the region so that food and shelter, the pre-requisites for survival, are taken care of without loss of time. Let all countries unite to address the humanitarian crisis instead of deliberating on issues which have no solution in the immediate future. India should send COVID-19 vaccines, as a grant first, followed by financial aid and infrastructural assistance.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

Views in a democracy

Notwithstanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s criticism of a ‘selective’ reading of rights issues, there is genuine concern in the country that there is an intolerance towards differences in opinion and the right to dissent. Characterising anything that is said against the present leadership of the country as unpatriotic and anti-national is too much bear. It will only add to the Prime Minister’s grace and stature if he would take criticisms in his stride, and in the right spirit. It goes without saying that ours is a democratic country.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala