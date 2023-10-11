HamberMenu
Letters to The Editor — October 11, 2023
October 11, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

‘Swords of Iron’

In a departure from its well-calibrated stand on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, India (the Bharatiya Janata Party in particular) has been rather quick to declare its solidarity with Israel.

Such unqualified expression of solidarity with Israel but not uttering a word on Israel’s longest occupation and blockading of Palestine territories in modern history, has left one wondering whether today’s India still stands with the Palestinians in their pursuit of a land they call theirs.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

Israel has been dragging its feet on the question of Palestinian statehood, while it continues with the occupation and expansion of settlements, leaving the Palestinians with no glimmer of hope. The West and the United States continue to look the other way in connection with Israel’s gross rights violations.

Hamas needs to realise that a spectacular attack may bring the spotlight back to the question of statehood, but it is the innocents who pay the price.

Ranjith Rajan,

Bengaluru

The knee-jerk reaction of almost all countries in the on-going conflict between Israel and Palestine is on a totally different note when compared to the reaction on the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

A.S. Thirumalai,

Chennai

Economics Nobel

The Economics Nobel only broadens our awareness on the issue of the gender gap at the workplace and is a wake-up call to focus on skills and capabilities.

R. Samuel,

Dharwad, Karnataka

