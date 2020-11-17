Letters to the Editor — November 17, 2020

RCEP dynamics

The very fact that Japan and Australia, part of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue exercise, which includes India, signed the RCEP agreement shows that in international relations, permanent interests in trade and commerce score. India faces a Shakespearian dilemma. In a globalised environment, a give and take attitude would have been more sensible.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

Judicial review

Over the past few years, the government at the Centre has systematically chipped away at the foundations of India’s major institutions and the guardians of its democracy. God forbid if the last bastion, the Supreme Court of India, also falls (Editorial page, “Protect our Republic, my lords”, November 16). It is also a fact that what has aided the acceleration of this destruction is the weakest political Opposition this country has seen in years. The number of criminals who have been elected this time to the Bihar Assembly is a grim reminder of how much India needs to evolve as a democracy. We may be the world’s largest, but are arguably one of its weakest. The voice of the people has been muted like never before. The time has come for a strong Opposition to emerge and counter undemocratic moves of this government.

M. Preethi,

Bengaluru

It is painful that there is ‘selective application’ of fundamental principles. Invariably, as elaborated in the article, favourable treatment awaits the ones who are on the side of the government. It is worth recalling the words of the American judge, Irving R. Kaufman: “The Supreme Court’s only armo[u]r is the cloak of public trust; it’s a sole ammunition, the collective hopes of our society.” A court reduced to playing second fiddle to the executive will sound the death knell for the Republic.

Tony Augustine,

Bengaluru

The writer has expressed concern about others who languish, citing the plight of activists in the news. But there are hundreds more who have been forgotten. My lords may know that “70% of prisoners in India are undertrials” and that the overcrowded state of prisons has been documented. The fourth estate is key to the functioning of democracy, but is it performing its duties? In the case of the well-known TV anchor, did the judiciary act because he has created the image of being privileged?

Vijanagiri Ravi,

Vegavaram, Godavari, Andhra Pradesh

The perception is that this important pillar in the framework of governance is weakening and is ceasing to be a check to a powerful executive. In India today, those who partake in unlawful activities and ought to be behind bars walk free while those who flag rights violations are put behind the bars. It is distressing.

Sukumaran C.V.,

Palakkad, Kerala

A court that is supreme is sure to know what cases are urgent for disposal. Senior advocates should stand by the top court on this count. If lawyers themselves find fault with the top court under the garb of citing relief of personal liberty, it could open the floodgates to excoriate the Supreme Court. Perhaps lawyers ought to convey their misgivings to the judges concerned in private.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

The examination ahead

I am a Class 12 student from a CBSE school. It is worrying that there are some school principals, especially in Delhi, wanting the Board examination to be conducted on time. I am unable to understand how fair it is to write an exam which decides our future without attending school in the midst of the pandemic. Although online classes are being conducted, they are not the real thing. Also, we have not touched even a single equipment in our science laboratories. So how does the Board expect us to write a practical exam? Even though the syllabus has been reduced by 30%, is it still sufficient? Students are under stress. The authorities could consider rescheduling the examination by a month or two.

Bala,

Chennai