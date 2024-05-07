Letters to The Editor — May 7, 2024

May 07, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Tirade continues

It is most unfortunate that the Prime Minister is continuing to talk in a communally disturbing manner while on the electoral trail. Instead of addressing livelihood issues, he is harping on emotional and provocative rhetoric. The economic disparity in India is phenomenally stark and the oppressed are still struggling to make both ends meet. Can any political party dare to snatch the reservation quotas of the STs, SCs and OBCs and gift them to the minorities? Why does the Prime Minister ungracefully malign those who did not participate in the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir?

Abdul Kader,

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

Kejriwal arrest

It is a relief that the Supreme Court of India is considering granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal. Granting interim bail will enable him to campaign for the parliamentary elections to be held in Delhi and in Punjab. To grant bail pending trial would be in conformity with the true democratic spirit even more so when he is a political leader holding high office. It was Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer who said, “bail is the rule and jail, the exception”. It should be remembered that the offence is yet to be proven. Repeatedly denying Mr. Kejriwal bail does not speak well of the judiciary. It only proves what the Opposition is saying — that there are political overtones in his arrest and the government is autocratic.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

CSK scores

No doubt, Chennai Super Kings was able to turn the tables against Punjab Kings at Dharmasala (‘Sport’, May 6). Thankfully, Ravindra Jadeja regained his mojo. Incidentally, we feel Rachin Ravindra is a better player than Moeen Ali. Shivam Dube seems to have slackened in his efforts to score runs for CSK.

Vinay Mahadevan,

Chennai

On NEET

My daughter wrote her NEET at The Scad College of Engineering and Technology, Cheranmahadevi, Tirunelveli. In her hall (MB219), the invigilators collected the answer sheets by 5 p.m. They told students that the exam is for three hours, and that 20 minutes is for them to process the answer sheets. Distressed children scrambled to answer the remaining questions.

Mothi Paul,

Madurai