Letters to The Editor — May 16, 2024

Reporting exam success

I write this letter as president, Devendrakula Vellalar Nala Sangam, Tambaram, Chennai. On the issue of examination results, it is the usual procedure for newspapers to publish the details of the first three rank holders — their names, ranks and marks, and their school. In some cases, there are details about the family background.

This year, the media published the details of the girl who secured the first rank in the Tamil Nadu Class X State Board examination (Tamil Nadu, Page 1, May 11), highlighting in the heading, the point that she is a Dalit. When the girl secured the top rank, i.e., 499 marks out of 500, by dint of her hard work, how does caste come into the picture?

The mention of caste conveys a negative perception about the abilities of a certain group of people; it is made out to be a wonder.

Second, there are repeated instructions from the central and State governments to the effect that when mentioning Scheduled Caste, only the word in English, “Scheduled caste”, or the exact translation in other regional languages should be used. Words such as “Dalit” should not be used.

S. Chelladurai,

Chennai

On the AIADMK

Many political analysts are now commenting on the once powerful All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). It is quite evident that the party is losing strength. In the last election, there was no anti-incumbency as such towards the ruling AIADMK. The party now stands between Scylla and Charybdis. It has to tackle the strong Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government and also face a growing threat in the form of the BJP. The goal for the party should be to ‘arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached’.

V. Chandrasekaran,

Jeeyapuram, Tiruchi

Order an audit

The strong winds in Mumbai which led to the collapse of a huge hoarding should push local bodies to order the safety audit of all billboards and huge hoardings across the country. There are a number of such unauthorised or unsafe installations in cities and on highways. With weather patterns changing, the issue of safety and people’s lives cannot be ignored.

Ramesh G. Jethwani,

Bengaluru