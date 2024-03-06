GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — March 6, 2024
Premium

March 06, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Poll bonds, bank plea

That the nation’s premier bank which prides itself on its digital initiatives is seeking more time to collate data on poll bonds, is shocking and surprising (Inside pages, March 5). It is amply evident that the bank’s nine-page application in the top court of the land is aimed at delaying the whole process beyond the general election, by which time any kind of disclosure will not affect the fortunes of the biggest gainer among the political parties.

J. Anantha Padmanabhan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Name, name change

Long before women fought for equal rights, in Kerala, women and men used the surnames of their mothers’ families. My name has the initial ‘A’, for ‘Allath’, the family name of my mother. Bravo Ms. Divya Modi Tongya (Editorial, March 5).

A. Balagangadharan,

Pollachi, Tamil Nadu

In most of the southern States, the practice of adding the father’s name when a baby is born or admitted in school is not followed. The name has just the initial(s). Well-informed parents add a surname so that the name is uniform in government records. But the girl child is usually not given any surname. After marriage, some add the husband’s name. Perhaps it is best to have the full name of the father in the child’s name and just stick to it!

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

