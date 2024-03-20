Letters to The Editor — March 20, 2024

March 20, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Donation, transparency

Corruption and donation in the political sphere are not different entities for the common man. Though their interpretation depends on the context and situations in politics to suit political parties of different hues, in general, there is no different meaning. In normal conversation while talking about corruption in politics, we come across the term ‘anti-corruption measures taken by the government’. But strangely, this term is not used in the context of “donations” received by political parties in the election phase. There is also no anti-donation drive by the government in power, in the Centre or State. While the Supreme Court of India in its verdicts almost every other day is upholding democratic ethics and transparency in politics, it is distressing that the malaise continues. If ‘donations’ are needed, transparency is vital, backed by audits and IT declarations.

N. Visveswaran,

Chennai

Court to bank

It is disgraceful on the part of the State Bank of India to be selective in information about poll bonds. It must be a first in India’s banking history that a bank has been pulled up so sharply by the higher judiciary.

Satish Murdeshwar,

Kothrud, Pune

Repeated court orders cannot be taken lightly. The bank’s reluctance belittles the image of the judiciary. When specific details are sought, the bank cannot pretend that it does not understand them. The senior advocate appearing for the bank must return the brief to his disobedient client. The issue has been hogging the limelight due to the intentional obduracy of the bank. Let the bank be prudent. Does it want to witness an arrest?

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

Funds and the election

The series of directions by the Supreme Court on the electoral bonds issue do not look sufficient enough to reverse a long-existing public perception of ‘unclean funds vitiating the election campaign’. The truth is that the ‘funding’ of political parties and ‘returns’ thereof have been ‘unclean’ even before and after the ‘bonded’ days. The unholy nexus between industrialists and politicians needs to be curbed by better methods.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

There was a time when public servants who accepted and received as little as ₹500 were remanded, convicted, and sent to jail. This led to extreme situations that left their families shattered. But now we live in an age where lawmakers, who are public servants within the ambit of the Prevention of Corruption Act, receive over ₹500 crores and more, yet claim it to be a measure to bring out unaccounted money and strengthen political parties.

We have premier bodies such as FICCI, ASSOCHAM and the CII saying that the revelation of data on the electoral bonds can have ‘business repercussions’. Such a stand casts a dark shadow on the business practices of corporate bodies, on the integrity of law makers and donating individuals. The judiciary should stand firm in these testing times. All those who accumulated ill-gotten wealth should face the same consequences as any other individual under hoarding, money laundering and anti-corruption laws.

A.S. Khan,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

The Russian vote

The result in the Russian election was a foregone conclusion. But it says a lot about the decline in/of democracy. It seems that oppression and authoritarianism are thriving — a shocking development in this age.

Balagopal Gopinath,

Keerikkad, Alappuzha, Kerala

President Vladimir Putin winning another term was always in the offing. Mr. Putin has effectively said that he is the state.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

A new dawn

The boost to women’s cricket in India arrived with the WPL auction. The win in the WPL has significant implications for Indian cricket, akin to the transformative impact of the IPL (‘Sport’, March 19).

Vijaykumar H.K.,

Raichur, Karnataka