Letters to the Editor — February 20, 2023

No to ‘sealed cover’

The emphatic step taken by the Supreme Court of India to reject the government’s attempt at “sealed cover” jurisprudence is not only a prudent decision but also a nod to transparency and fair play. The decision will be whole-heartedly welcomed by right-thinking citizens and investors. In the wake of the meltdown in the Adani Group stocks, the decision will go a long way in instilling much-needed confidence in investors. It is for the government to become not only an honest broker but also appear to be so in the whole process.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

The government’s refusal to entertain any discussion on the Adani issue gave enough room for one to believe that the government was afraid of any exposure of the alleged fraudulent activities of the Adani group for reasons best known to it. This hunch was strengthened further when the government attempted the “sealed cover” move. In being swift to recognise that transparency will stand martyred, praise must be heaped on the Supreme Court for rejecting the offer and providing a sense of confidence to the public in the process. All aspects of the Hindenburg report must be examined dispassionately and the real truth brought to light.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Soros comment, reactions

While a woman Union Minister’s outburst against George Soros for his critical comments on the Prime Minister, in the context of the Hindenburg Research report, is quite understandable, one expected a more nuanced reaction from the External Affairs Minister. Instead, the External Affairs Minister has betrayed his own lack of confidence in the robustness of India’s democracy. The Prime Minister’s complete silence, both within and outside, Parliament, and his government’s refusal to even debate the issue only deepens the suspicion of the business group being shielded from the long arm of the law. Also, had the Supreme Court Bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India refused to accept “sealed cover” reports from the Union of India, the controversial Rafale deal might have been decided differently.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru