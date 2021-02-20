Letters to the Editor — February 20, 2021

Others vulnerable

The judgment of the Delhi High Court which will now embolden women to respond against what they feel is inappropriate behaviour needs to be hailed. At the same time, one is sceptical of whether it is deemed to be effective for the vulnerable, illiterate and minority sections of society who often fall prey to predators. Despite the court having taken cognisance of the “shame and social stigma” that women sustain, the concomitant intimidation these victims go through during judicial proceedings has to be acknowledged. Perhaps this should lead to the formulation of grass-root level and impartial organisations where victims are free to report their grievances.

Shiju Thalikunju,

Secunderabad

An anachronism

It is hard to believe that Kiran Bedi’s ouster, from her post as Lieutenant-Governor, Puducherry, was for overstepping the constitutionally mandated role, for if that be the case, she would have been removed earlier. The BJP’s need for a politically savvy person to safely navigate its interests during the run-up to the Assembly elections and the availability of Tamilisai Soundararajan as a perfect foil appear to have pushed matters to tipping point. What comes out loud and clear is that the office of the Governor has reached its nadir. Many of them are too willing to be used by the Centre to engineer defections and subvert popular will in States.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

A safety valve

Manufacturers, interpreters and enforcing authorities of law should bear in mind that they can go wrong any time. With this thought at the base, democracy encourages and thrives on different and opposite points of view. In a situation where Question Hour is quashed, activists controlled, the Internet shut down and stand-up comedians compelled to sit in dungeons, there is something definitely wrong with the system if gadflies are able to change democracy. Comic relief is the safety valve in the times we live in.

P. David Balasingh,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

IPL auctions

It is no surprise that the overseas cricketers have been the focus in the 2021 IPL auction, with Chris Morris being the luckiest. However, the surprise was Glen Maxwell. That budding cricketers, K. Gowtham and Shahrukh Khan, are in should give them a chance to prove their potential.

N. Mahadevan,

Chennai