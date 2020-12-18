Letters to the Editor — December 18, 2020

No winter session

Citing COVID-19, the last Budget session of Parliament ended abruptly. The monsoon session was cut short with some pieces of legislation passed hurriedly. Even during this session, Question Hour was abolished. Now, Parliament is altogether to skip the winter session, the reason being COVID-19 again.

Undoubtedly, the pandemic is still here and precautions are required to ensure the safety of our honourable MPs. But, at the same time, there are many important issues confronting the nation: COVID-19 once again, the border situation, the farmers’ agitation and the slowdown of the Indian economy. COVID-19 cannot be the pretext not to have the winter session especially when one sees political events being held without precautions being observed. Today’s authoritarian leaders and their enablers go by their own rules. Undermining the legitimacy of intuitions and norms to confuse the public is a tactical move to undermine democracy. The paradox is that the very institutions of democracy are being used to suppress democratic procedures.

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh

The government has taken the right decision not to have the winter session. Even if the session had taken place, no useful proceedings would have resulted. The Opposition is sure to have raised the issue of the farmers’ protest and rather than debate it in an articulate manner is bound to have crippled the proceedings. Adjournments would have been the order of the day and one would have been left wondering why there was a session in the first place.

P.S. Subrahmanian,

Chennai

The President’s memoir

It is unfortunate that the children of the former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, do not see eye to eye on the publication of their father’s book. Pranab Mukherjee was a respected son of India and his words are wise. He was balanced and regarded highly across the political spectrum.

In these days of highly divisive interpretations, one only hopes the views he expressed are left untouched. In many ways the book would serve as a political guide.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

We have a right to read what Pranab Mukherjee has to say and it is appropriate that his memoir is published verbatim in its entirety. The sibling spat is unfortunate.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala