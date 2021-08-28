Letters to the Editor — August 28, 2021

Danger zone

It is distressing that those who desperately want to flee Afghanistan are now being targeted though it is not altogether surprising considering the brutal and vengeful intent of the terrorists involved (Page 1, August 27). Though America’s decision to pull out cannot be faulted, the tight time frame is questionable as there is no scope for any leeway if the humongous evacuation exercise has to be extended. Now that the Taliban is armed with more sophisticated weapons left behind, the task is doubly difficult. President Biden is sure to be aware of the magnitude of the situation.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

One dreads to visualise the reign of terror that could be let loose on the people of Afghanistan in the days ahead. The incidents underscore the imperative need to combat terrorism with global efforts, which now shows ominous signs of a resurgence under the Taliban. India needs to ramp up security in all sensitive and vulnerable border States.

P.K. Varadarajan,

Chennai

The horrors have now raised the spectre of an Afghanistan under Taliban rule becoming an epicentre of international terrorism to the detriment of international peace and stability. Mr. Biden may have vowed to avenge the killings of his country’s soldiers while asserting his administration’s determination to continue with the evacuation, but he has his task cut out in stabilising Afghanistan and preventing it from becoming a safe haven for terrorists.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

The details in the report were horrible to read and visualise. The Taliban’s return is a nightmare for the hapless Afghans. And the said entry of the Islamic State makes matters worse. One is reminded of the following lines from W.B. Yeats’ poem, The Second Coming: “Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;/Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world ....”

Sukumaran C.V.,

Kongad, Palakkad, Kerala

One of the key concessions the U.S. could extract during the Doha negotiations with the Taliban was that they (Taliban) would not allow terror groups to operate on Afghan soil. But that condition already stands violated as the U.S. believes that the Islamic State is responsible. It clearly shows that the Taliban wield no influence over or are unwilling to control other terror groups. China and Russia should exercise restraint in rushing a decision on conferring legitimacy to the Taliban’s capture of power in Kabul.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

India’s voice

A point or two about the article,“Finding India’s voice on Afghanistan” (Editorial page, August 27). The question to be asked is: if the Afghans themselves cannot fight to retain their own liberties, why should India be more concerned than them? After all, we do not share a common boundary. In another five years or so the ‘good relations’ between the Taliban and Pakistan are bound to wilt. Is it not, therefore, prudent for India to wait? We are not in the same league as China, Russia, Pakistan or Iran which either share boundaries with Afghanistan or would like to see the U.S. involvement there to end in ignominy. The old ‘Nehruvian’ foreign policy of trying to strut the world stage with an independent voice, without having good military strength, does not work any more.

J.K. Achuthan,

Kochi

Congress infighting

The Indian National Congress is weakening and in the absence of a strong leader, its regional satraps no longer feel the need to give up their personal ambitions in the larger interest of the party. The BJP is sure to be looking at supporting the overgrown ambitions of some Congress leaders and cannot be blamed if it does so. It is time the Congress sets its house in order before bringing together the Opposition in time for the general election in 2024.

K. Ramachandran,

Chennai

Paralympics

The essence of the Tokyo Paralympics,with the motto, ‘United by Emotion’, is perhaps being overlooked by a majority of the masses. The usual sports enthusiasts are quite indifferent and there is a difference even in the coverage when compared to the Tokyo Olympics and even other games. India’s glorious medal tally in the Tokyo Olympics should by no means overshadow the spirit of the Paralympics; rather, it should ignite it.

Gopika K.,

Palakkad, Kerala