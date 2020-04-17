Letters to the Editor — April 17, 2020

Kept out of PDS

It is unfortunate that as many as 10 crore people have been kept out of the PDS (“Outdated census data keep 10 cr. out of PDS: economists”, April 16). With the 2021 Census postponed, revision of the existing data will not be possible given the circumstances. However, there is still a sliver of hope. Governments could implement the Rajasthan model, for instance, where the government is supplying ration to those not covered by social security schemes.

Abhishek Suresh,

Kozhikode

State without a Cabinet

It is very frustrating to see that at a time when coordination is required between various Ministries in a State to fight the virus, Madhya Pradesh still finds itself without a Cabinet, and especially a Health Ministry. To make matters worse, several health officials have tested positive for the virus in the State. It is disheartening that innocent lives are bearing the brunt of political manipulations.

G. Siva Chaitanya,

East Godavari District

Masking his own failing

Even assuming for the sake of argument that the World Health Organization (WHO) belatedly informed the world about the severity of the novel coronavirus, it is puzzling how a country such as the U.S. failed to prepare to tackle it (“Disastrous decision”, April 16). In this technogically advanced world, where information-gathering is so easy, it is not necessary for a superpower to wait for instructions from a world health agency to prepare itself for a pandemic. It is obvious that the U.S. was caught napping. Mr. Trump is refusing to take responsibility for his inaction and is instead shifting the blame. If at all he had genuine grievances with the WHO, he should have taken up those issues at a later stage and not at a point when the world is at its wits’ end to contain the spread of the virus.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

Given his rejection of the Paris Agreement, the Iran deal, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, etc., it comes as no surprise that Mr. Trump is now targeting the WHO. The irony is that when the WHO was issuing warnings to countries on containing COVID-19, Mr. Trump was praising the WHO and China for containment efforts. He changed his tune only when the virus reached the U.S. When the rest of the world is lambasting Mr. Trump for his decision, it is inexplicable why New Delhi is refraining from joining the fray.

Nalini Vijayaraghavan,

Thiruvananthapuram

Public health hazard

It is heartening that spitting in public spaces is now a punishable offence (“Industries operating in rural areas to reopen on April 20”, April 16). However, another public health hazard is the ubiquitous practice of urinating in public places. In the context of Swachh Bharat, it is imperative to put a stop to this practice. Since people urinate everywhere — on roads, in street corners and near garbage dumps — people, especially health and sanitary workers, are at a higher risk of contracting all kinds of diseases. The Tamil Nadu government should consider taking action against those urinating in public places.

R. Kannan,

Chennai