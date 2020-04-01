Letters to the Editor — April 1, 2020

Hosed down

Nothing could be so inhuman, irresponsible and sadistic than banding helpless, stranded and harassed migrant workers together and then spraying disinfectant over them (Page 1, “Migrant workers given mass disinfectant bath in Bareilly”, March 31). Even animals are not treated this way. Already the government is found to be at fault for having enforced a lockdown without providing enough time for people to reach their homes and providing them necessary transportation. It is after almost a week that State governments are moving to provide shelter and food for stranded migrant workers. It is least remembered that it is this unorganised section of the workforce which is the real wealth creator. Those who are responsible for this shabby act, made even more graphic in the picture with the report, need to be dealt with accordingly to repose confidence in the minds of the vast section of the working class.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

An opportunity

The lockdown should be used as an opportunity by civic authorities to clean all public spaces such as roads, pathways, parks and improve the condition of towns and cities.

The effort of keeping cities and towns clean should be continued as an ongoing process in all States. People violating such efforts should be warned and fined. Also, all stray animals such as cattle and dogs (which seem to have taken over the roads and become aggressive) should be taken to suitable shelters away from cities and towns.

N. Raman,

Bengaluru

Lockdown woes

Most citizens are aware that the national lockdown has been declared with the purpose of breaking the transmission chain. They are also aware an exception has been made to help people move out to buy essential commodities. However there are quite a few instances of some policemen on duty on the main roads, blocking the public when they are out to stock up on things for the house. In some cases, they are not even ready to listen to “genuine cases” and resort to humiliating the person on the road. In spite of assurances by officials that there should be verification on a case-by-case basis, some policemen are unwilling to do this. Will the authorities concerned look into this?

K.V. Ramesh Nair,

Chennai