Let judiciary prevail

A number of opinion writers should be aware that Muslims in India have all the freedom and liberty as anyone or other communities in the country have. They run educational institutions in this country. They also have their representatives in local Assemblies and in Parliament. One does not think that they are being treated as second-class citizens.

The repeated assurances by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister that no Indian Muslims will be affected by the enactment of the new pieces of legislation are being conveniently glossed over. We must be patient to let the judiciary pronounce its verdict on the legality of the recent legislation as numerous petitions have been filed by political parties. Let us not vitiate the atmosphere by offering all sorts of opinion on the matter, however knowledgeable we are (Editorial page, “In CAA narrative, finding the judiciary’s lost voice”, December 28).

Suryanaryanan S.,

Chennai