Letters

Have power, will review

more-in

It is distressing to see the people of Andhra Pradesh being taken for a ride by selfish politicians. Already several thousand crore rupees of tax payers’ money have been spent on providing infrastructure in Amaravati. Does the current government in Andhra Pradesh have the right to dissipate the precious money of the common man? What about the survival of several thousand farmers who gave up fertile land for the cause of the new capital?

The larger picture must be thought of by politicians rather than it being more a personal issue related to the prestige, pride and political prospects of the political incumbent and the predecessor (Editorial page, “One government proposes, the next disposes”, January 18).

N. Raveendra Babu,

Hyderabad

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 12:53:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/have-power-will-review/article30601665.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY