Have power, will review

It is distressing to see the people of Andhra Pradesh being taken for a ride by selfish politicians. Already several thousand crore rupees of tax payers’ money have been spent on providing infrastructure in Amaravati. Does the current government in Andhra Pradesh have the right to dissipate the precious money of the common man? What about the survival of several thousand farmers who gave up fertile land for the cause of the new capital?

The larger picture must be thought of by politicians rather than it being more a personal issue related to the prestige, pride and political prospects of the political incumbent and the predecessor (Editorial page, “One government proposes, the next disposes”, January 18).

N. Raveendra Babu,

Hyderabad