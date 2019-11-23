Escape from law

Given the ease with which people booked under criminal cases leave the country, the vanishing act of Nithyananda is hardly surprising (“Nithyananda has fled India,” November 22). Formalities like visa clearance and security check seem to be only for the law-abiding. In spite of the fact that Nithyananda’s passport had expired over a year ago, he managed to go out. Certainly, there is more to the case than meets the eye. What is more amusing is the reported statement of Ahmedabad SP R.V. Asari:“We will definitely arrest him if he comes back to India!”

P.G. Menon,

Chennai