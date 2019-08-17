Climate planning

The increasing frequency of heavy rainfall in many States is a reality, probably linked to climate change. The havoc being caused is a wake-up call. From people to wild animals being affected to disrupted agricultural operations, the list can go on. While the Assam floods threatened already endangered species, in Kerala, it was the washing up of tons of plastic material that reflected our gross negligence of environmental issues. Thus, man could be responsible for the changed conditions. Widescale deforestation and the plundering of natural resources are cause for worry. The simple lesson is that we need to respect nature.

Janga Bahadur Sunuwar,

Bagrakote, Jalpaiguri, West Bengal

Kerala is pursuing development projects at the expense of nature (Editorial page, “Lessons after the great deluge”, August 16). Taking over lakebeds and floodplains to allow construction is affecting percolation. Mangrove vegetation is also being mindlessly exploited. Rampant mining, now widespread, is leading to the loss of precious topsoil and landslides. Revisiting the Gadgil report is a must for regions falling under the Western Ghats.

Abhishek M.R.,

Ajjarkad, Udupi, Karnataka