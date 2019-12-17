It is somewhat disappointing that the regulation of global carbon markets has been postponed until next year (Front page, “No deal as longest climate talks end”, Dec. 16). This will only make the target set by the Paris accord harder to realise. It is not the lack of technologies that make it difficult to tackle global warming; it is the lack of political will, especially among some of the rich and developed countries. Rational and regulated carbon markets have the potential to make technologies accessible and affordable for the countries, including India, without hurting the economy. On the brighter side, the increasing awareness worldwide, especially among young people, about the need for immediate action on the climate front, offers a ray of hope. To what extent these opinions will get translated into votes in democracies will decide the outcomes of future climate talks.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi

It is common knowledge that crew of most airlines don’t handle the passengers’ baggage with the necessary care (Op-Ed page, “While my sarod gently weeps,” Nov. 16). Even suitcases need to be sturdy. Once, there was a need for reducing the length of veenas as artists found it extremely difficult to transport them intact while touring overseas. So, a collapsible veena was indigenously manufactured but it posed some critical problems, including loss of ingrained tonal quality. This practice came in for sharp criticism, so this experiment was given up. The most vulnerable musical instrument is the ghatam, as it is made of earth. So, ghatam players have designed steel boxes with maximum cushioning on all sides so that the possibility of the fragile instrument going to pieces is completely ruled out. True that it is difficult and uncomfortable to play with a substituted instrument to which a player is not accustomed.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu