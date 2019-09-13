Letters

Brave exemplars

more-in

 

Afghanistan’s victory in the Test against Bangladesh by a huge margin of 224 runs does not come as a surprise. Leg spinner Rashid Khan, who became the youngest Test captain, deservedly won the man-of-the-match award. For a country sharply divided along ethnic lines, the cricket team has been a unifier. The team has taken giant strides in the game since 2008, when it was admitted into Division-V of the World Cricket League. Many of its players honed their skills at refugee camps across the border in Peshawar. Their unflinching desire to form a team and see Afghanistan play cricket on a world stage has finally borne rich dividends.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2019 1:37:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/brave-exemplars/article29403783.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY