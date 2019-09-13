Brave exemplars

Afghanistan’s victory in the Test against Bangladesh by a huge margin of 224 runs does not come as a surprise. Leg spinner Rashid Khan, who became the youngest Test captain, deservedly won the man-of-the-match award. For a country sharply divided along ethnic lines, the cricket team has been a unifier. The team has taken giant strides in the game since 2008, when it was admitted into Division-V of the World Cricket League. Many of its players honed their skills at refugee camps across the border in Peshawar. Their unflinching desire to form a team and see Afghanistan play cricket on a world stage has finally borne rich dividends.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai