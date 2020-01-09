Letters

Bidding adieu

Cricket fans in India and across the world will miss the chocolate boy of cricket, Irfan Pathan, who has called it a day (‘Sport’ page, “Irfan Pathan calls time on his international career”, January 5).

The prince of the swing ball mesmerised with his splendid performance, be it bowling, batting and fielding. One can never forget the 2006 test match played in Karachi against arch rival Pakistan when he flattened the strong Pakistani batting line-up. The way he came up in life, fighting the odds, is something fledgling cricketers can emulate.

M. Pradyu,

Thalikavu, Kannur, Kerala

