India has really helped us during this crisis: Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka’s new PM sounds surprisingly upbeat in possibly the toughest assignment of his long political career

India has “really helped” Sri Lanka in its efforts to cope with the island’s economic crash, the island nation’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said, however observing that aid coming in from different sources has put Sri Lanka “in the middle of geopolitics”.

Over a month after his unexpected appointment — following former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s resignation amid unceasing anti-government protests over the crisis — Mr. Wickremesinghe spoke to The Hindu in his Colombo office on Saturday. Attired in a crisp white shirt and black trousers, the six-time premier sounded surprisingly upbeat in possibly the toughest assignment of his political career of nearly half a century. “It’s hectic, this is a new experience. I am working eight days a week,” he laughed.

Outlining his immediate plans for economic recovery the 73-year-old PM, who is also the Finance Minister, said the government hopes to firm up the staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the end of June. “Then we have to wait for the debt restructuring plan. That will give us a clear indication of what we have to do. By July, I also hope to bring in the interim budget,” he said. Speaking of a “donor conference” where Sri Lanka will seek further foreign aid, Mr. Wickremesinghe said: “We have got to ensure that India, China, Japan all are singing the same tune.” Sri Lanka is “in the middle of geopolitics”, he said, referring to assistance from the Quad, mainly through its members India and Japan, and China.

Commenting on foreign investment, Mr. Wickremesinghe emphatically welcomed the Adani Group’s entry into the country’s energy sector, despite the group’s project being caught in a controversy, after a top Sri Lankan official told a Parliamentary panel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “pressured” President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to clear the $500 million renewable energy project in northern Sri Lanka. The official subsequently withdrew his statement. “If the Indian government was really interested, I would have been told about this by Prime Minister Modi or his office. I haven't got any request to expedite it,” Mr. Wickremesinghe said.

It has been over a month since you took charge as PM. What are your key interventions so far?

I would say the key intervention is in the economy. By next month, we will certainly be able to deal with the issue of fuel. We have been able to use the Indian credit line. We have also been finding some money, Sri Lanka on its own, and we got the fuel in. We want to have uninterrupted supply and we feel by next month, we should be able to handle it.

We have started the discussion with the IMF [International Monetary Fund]. We are also having Lazard and Clifford Chance [financial and legal advisers] in here. We are trying to finish the IMF staff-level agreement by the end of this month. Then we have to wait for the debt restructuring plan. That will give us a clear indication of what we have to do. By July, I also hope to bring in the interim budget. Then we go on to the next one, the donor conference. There, we have got to ensure that India, China, Japan all are singing the same tune.

Apart from Indian assistance [$3.5 billion], you have sought help from China and Japan. You have especially urged the Quad grouping to take the lead in setting up an aid consortium for Sri Lanka. How are they all responding?

Well, there are two main members of the Quad who are involved, that is, India and Japan. India has taken the lead so far in providing assistance. I must say that Indian assistance has helped us get through these difficult times.

We have just started communicating with Japan, and speaking about this, because the relations are strained for some time. In addition to this, we have China also coming in. Now we have two Quad members, and one Belt and Road [Initiative] member. And we have one Paris Club member, that is Japan, and two non-Paris Club members, India and China. So we are in the middle of geopolitics [laughs].

Are you expecting any further assistance from India apart from the $3.5 billion committed?

We are hoping to get an additional $500 million assistance for fuel.

China has commended India’s assistance to Sri Lanka, and expressed willingness to work with India and the international community to help Sri Lanka. Is China willing to support Sri Lanka’s debt restructure initiative backed by the IMF?

I think they will certainly do that. We will speak with them. And I hope at some time the three countries, Japan, China and India, will speak with each other. China has acknowledged India’s contribution. I think it is a good start, but there will be so many other issues to be debated.

Some are raising concern over an IMF programme, saying that the conditions that come with it could be tough. Do you think Sri Lanka will be forced to go down the austerity path for some time?

Well, if you look at it now, I think we agreed with the IMF that the vulnerable groups have to be supported. If you look at some of what are called tough conditions, even if the IMF is not there, we would have had to do it. The advantage of going with the IMF is that you get money through the Extended Fund Facility. If you do it on your own, you get nothing. If you go with the IMF, you get something or maybe everything.

On austerity, yes there has to be austerity, but we want it to be on a short term so that by 2024, we can start moving. 2023 is going to be a difficult year, because while we may make an improvement, the global GDP growth is now down to 2.9%.

We still don’t know if it will go further down because of the Ukraine war, and the inflation in the West and issues in China.

The Adani Group’s entry into the energy sector has become controversial, with many in Sri Lanka asking how they got in, in the absence of an international bidding process. Wouldn’t this deter other potential investors and affect the country’s image?

Adani Group has brought in $500 million, which we need at the moment. It is a good sign that investors are coming in. Sri Lanka’s potential for renewable energy, wind power, is big.

I don’t think all the big companies coming in here will be able to fully exploit it. So, we have no problem about Adani coming in.

If the Indian government was really interested, I would have been told about this by Prime Minister Modi or his office. I haven’t got any request to expedite it.

Look, if anyone else in India wants to invest another $500 million [project], I am not objecting [laughs]. If a third party wants it, we will give it to them. In this position are we to throw $500 million away?

Your government faces a severe crisis of credibility, citizens’ protests are going on against the President, you, this government. How will the government restore confidence among citizens, that too when it must adopt tough measures to cope with the crisis?

Firstly, the 21st Amendment was discussed by all the parties, the government and outside, and it will be put before Cabinet next Monday. Then, on Tuesday, we will have to also look at the Supreme Court determination on the Leader of the Opposition and the SJB’s [Samagi Jana Balawegaya, the main Opposition party] draft amendment to see how it interacts with the SC determination.

What about political credibility in the eyes of citizens?

So that will be the first step of building political credibility. Secondly, I have put some proposals about the committee systems in Parliament. It is a sort of a step-by-step operation, but I think these two will be big.

You were brought in at such a crucial time to set the economy in order. Do you have the political backing of the President and the ruling party?

In my case, on the 9th of May, some of the backbench MPs wanted me to be Prime Minister [after Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned]. The situation was serious, and I thought someone had to do the job. So as I came in, I had the support of some of the backbenchers. Then later on the support built up, the President and the party gave me the support.

