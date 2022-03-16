White sheen: On India’s staggering dominance in Test cricket

India can breathe easy on moving to the fourth place in the ICC Test Championship table

India’s staggering dominance in cricketing jousts at home was further reiterated at the conclusion of the Test series against Sri Lanka. If the earlier T20Is were swept 3-0, the longer format proved no different as the host won at 2-0 with the triumphs in both Tests being registered in three days each. These emphatic victories emphasised the vast gulf in quality between the rivals split by the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean. India last failed in a home Test series during 2012 when Alastair Cook’s England prevailed at 2-1. Subsequently for nearly a decade, India proved to be a tough opponent in its backyard, maximising home advantage and thriving on an array of diverse stars who could bat, spin and bowl reverse-swing on dry pitches under a harsh sun. That template was evident through the last fortnight. The positive results may hint at a smooth leadership transition from Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma but prior to the series, the incumbent had his share of headaches. The middle order was recast with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane making way for Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer while an injured opener K.L. Rahul was ruled out. The batting needed reassurance while the losses in South Africa continued to haunt. Those worries were gradually erased as despite Rohit and Kohli’s lukewarm yield, Vihari and Shreyas revealed their mettle.

Shreyas was brilliant at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, leaving his imprint on an abrasive surface. The pitch may not have been a minefield like the one on which Sunil Gavaskar scored a masterly 96 in his last Test innings during the game against Pakistan in 1987, and yet it was a strip that never allowed batters to settle. The 92 and 67 from Shreyas were straight from the top-drawer while Ravindra Jadeja’s star turn in the first Test at Mohali, as reflected in his unbeaten 175 and match haul of nine wickets, kick-started India’s campaign. The cameos by Rishabh Pant and the wickets from Jasprit Bumrah and R. Ashwin, together deflated Sri Lanka even if its skipper Dimuth Karunaratne struck a ton at Bengaluru. Importantly, India gained valuable points and moved to the fourth place in the ICC Test Championship table for the 2021-23 cycle. Having lost in the final to New Zealand during the previous edition, Rohit is fully aware of the challenges even if India can breathe easy this year, especially with a major chunk of its Tests being at home before its tour of Bangladesh. There is also a lone Test to tackle in England, a remnant of last year’s tour. While the players will soon blend into the imminent Indian Premier League, their Test whites seem to have gained a fresh sheen.