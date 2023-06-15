June 15, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 01:50 am IST

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has pled not guilty to 37 charges related to wilfully withholding classified documents from the White House and obstructing justice in their return. Of these charges, 31 relate to Espionage Act violations, some with a potential prison sentence of 20 years. After he was arraigned in court and entered his plea in Miami, Florida, Mr. Trump was released on bond with the condition that he would not be permitted to discuss the case with a specific list of witnesses in the case. This is the second indictment that the 45th President has been slapped with, following a prior one relating to allegations that he paid hush money to an adult film star Stormy Daniels, potentially in violation of federal campaign finance laws, a felony. The latest charges relate to more than 100 classified documents discovered at his private residence in Florida, in August, some allegedly pertaining to defence and weapons capabilities of the U.S. and other countries. According to prosecutors, Mr. Trump hoarded and hid the files, and then went on to engage in a conspiracy to obstruct the FBI’s inquiry, with the help of an aide.

Unsurprisingly, both indictments have been used by the Trump campaign to fuel its mobilisation efforts, including not only repeated messaging about a “witch hunt” but also misinformation regarding the alleged culpability of the U.S. President, Democrat Joe Biden, and Mr. Trump’s 2016 Democratic rival and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. It is true that classified documents were also discovered on properties linked to Mr. Biden in Delaware, including some dating back to his time as Senator and Vice President, and in the Indiana residence of former Republican Vice President Mike Pence. Yet, no conclusion has been reached by the authorities regarding ongoing investigations into these potential breaches. Meanwhile, every turn of the screw in the Trump cases is further being used to vitiate the political ecosystem with an eye on the 2024 presidential election. The electorate was already bitterly polarised on hot-button issues — from the economy and jobs to reproductive rights and immigration reform. Barring rare exceptions, such as the recent coming together of Republicans and Democrats to raise the national debt ceiling and narrowly avoid a spiralling credit ratings crisis, bipartisanship has been in scarce supply. The post-COVID economic rebound has been dampened by inflationary fears, and much work remains unfinished to fortify public health systems. The law will take its course on every investigation into potential wrongdoing by political leaders. Even so, as the U.S. enters the deep end of the campaign cycle, it would behove all parties to show restraint in putting out extremist views and focus on the greater good of all Americans.