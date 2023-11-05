Political Line | Clarity of the extremist; disorientation of the liberal

November 05, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated November 06, 2023 01:38 pm IST

Does criticising Israel, or its current government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, who is despised by a major segment of the country’s people, amount to anti-Semitism? Does criticism of Islamism, or even Islam and the Quran, amount to Islamophobia? If one disapproves of Hindutva, does that amount to contempt for the Hindu faith or Hinduphobia? Why can’t anyone criticise any religion — whether Hinduism, Islam, or Judaism? I am excluding Christianity here, because I have not seen any debate on the right to offend it in any western country. Christianity has been largely dismantled by its nominal followers in the West.

Religious extremists of all hues have many traits in common. I can think of six broad points that are apparent through ongoing developments around the world. 1) All extremists claim that their views represent the essence of their religion. 2) They say the extremists of other religions represent the essence of other religions. 3) They argue that since the real character of other religions are revealed through the actions of these extremists, there is no need to make any distinction between them and other followers of other religions. 4) Any action is acceptable against those who are a threat to one’s own community; which by their definition are all members of other communities. 5) The state is merely an instrument to enforce the will of the community across the populace, and you capture the state by all means. What is terrorism when it is done by a non-state actor becomes a legitimate act of self-defence or law and order when carried out by a state. 6) The extremists portray any criticism of their extremism, bigotry, and xenophobia as an existential threat to their faith and community, and justify more extreme reactions.

This clarity about the self and the enemy makes the life of an extremist very easy. Even death doesn’t scare them. Death and murder are both selfless acts for the larger good. But the life of a liberal — and the reasoning of states that imagine themselves to be liberal — has become extremely complicated. To know how, turn your attention to the efforts by the governments of France and Germany to regulate or contain views supporting Palestinians or critical of Israel. In the U.S., President Joe Biden, whose popularity is plummeting like that of Mr. Netanyahu, seeks to balance his blatant support for Israel by promising action against Islamophobia. So, in the western paradise of critical thinking, reason, freedom of expression, and individual liberty, people see their rights shrinking.

Let me cite two manifestations of this liberal crisis. Darya Safai is a member of the Belgian Parliament, of Iranian heritage. She had this to say about the western window dressing on fighting Islamophobia:

In this video message, German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck explains his country’s historic responsibility to protect Israel. His message has been rightly hailed by many as a call to avoid a potential widening of the conflict in Israel, but it is also a reflection of the serious crisis that Germany itself is facing in this context.

For the extremist, the more the deaths in Israel or Gaza as the case may be, the higher the gratification. For the self-styled western liberal, this is an era of cognitive dissonance.

Federalism Tract - Notes on Indian Diversity

Kannada ambiance

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s campaign to promote Kannada language and regional pride is continuing. He said there was a need to create ‘an atmosphere of Kannada’ in Karnataka.

For all that Kannada pride, however, the films in the language are mostly focussed on the Mysore region, ignoring other parts of the State, apparently.

Governor, the Lord

Two States have approached the Supreme Court of India against the conduct of their Governors. Tamil Nadu and Kerala have questioned the delay in granting assent to Bills passed by the legislature.

Action and authority: On Governors and implementation of decisions by elected regimes