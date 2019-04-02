Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections & Clarifications — April 2, 2019

more-in

The headline of a story (April 1, 2019, some editions) regarding the PSLV mission read: “PSLV to launch military’s eye in the sky.” It should have said military’s monitor.

In “Dramatic win for Hamilton” (Sport, April 1, 2019), the reference to Sergio Perez of Racing Line should be corrected to read as Sergio Perez of Racing Point.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Corrections & Clarifications
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 15, 2020 9:05:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-clarifications-april-2-2019/article26705156.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY