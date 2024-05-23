Corrections and Clarifications — May 23, 2024

In an Elections-2024 page special page story titled “Bihar polls enter NDA’s 2019 clean-sweep territory” (May 22, 2024) the name of Maharajganj sitting MP was erroneously given as Janardan Prasad Sigriwal instead of Janardan Singh Sigriwal.
Published - May 23, 2024 12:32 am IST
