Correction and Clarification — January 28, 2020

Errors in the front-page story titled “It’s a long road to joy for these adopted children” (Jan. 27, 2020): There was a reference in a sentence to the Central Adoption Resource Authority recording 246 instances of disruption in five years translating into six in 100 children being returned at an advanced stage of adoption. It should have been six in 400 children. Another sentence read: “A media report cited that there were 1,100 disruptions over the last five years, which is incorrect, as the correct figure is 242.” The correct figure is 246.

