Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

February 06, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addresses a press conference as the Election Commission of India recognises the faction led by him as the ‘real NCP’ amid the dispute within the Nationalist Congress Party.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addresses a press conference as the Election Commission of India recognises the faction led by him as the ‘real NCP’ amid the dispute within the Nationalist Congress Party. | Photo Credit: ANI

PM-led panel to meet on Wednesday to select new Election Commissioner

A committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet here on Wednesday to select a candidate for the post of election commissioner, sources said.

EC gives NCP name, symbol to Ajit Pawar group; Sharad Pawar faction told to come up with name for outfit by Wednesday

The Ajit Pawar faction is the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Election Commission announced on Tuesday, in a major setback to party founder Sharad Pawar. In an order, the Election Commission (EC) also allotted the NCP symbol ‘Clock’ to the group led by Ajit Pawar. The EC made a concession to the group led by Sharad Pawar by allowing it a “one-time option” to claim a name for its political outfit and provide three preferences by Wednesday afternoon in view of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Jaishankar to hold talks with Bangladeshi counterpart on Wednesday

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday that is expected to focus on reviewing overall bilateral cooperation and exploring ways to boost the ties further.

High Court hears arguments on plea challenging order allowing Hindu prayers in Gyanvapi mosque cellar

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday heard both the Hindu and Muslim sides on the Gyanvapi mosque committee’s appeal challenging the Varanasi district court order allowing Hindu prayers in a cellar of the mosque. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal said the hearing would continue on Wednesday.

Karnataka’s Congress government takes fight to Delhi against Centre, to protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday

Stepping up the attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, the ruling Congress in Karnataka led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will stage a protest in New Delhi on Wednesday, alleging “injustice” to the State in tax devolution and grants-in-aid over the past few years.

Kazakhstan’s President appoints a new prime minister to replace the one he dismissed

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to set priorities for the new Cabinet at a meeting with top officials on Wednesday.

