December 18, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST

INDIA parties meeting to firm up 2024 plans; seat sharing, redrawing strategy on agenda

Opposition INDIA parties will hold a crucial meeting in New Delhi on December 19 to deliberate on seat sharing, a joint campaign blueprint and redrawing the joint strategy to take on the BJP after the setback in the recent assembly polls.

Tamil Nadu rains | Governor convenes meeting to discuss flood situation

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi has convened an emergency meeting of the heads of various Central government departments, including the defence forces and the National Disaster Response Force, at the Raj Bhavan on December 19 to discuss the relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected southern districts. The State’s Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appointment on December 19 to discuss the situation

Tight security for first session of newly-elected Chhattisgarh Assembly

The first session of the newly-elected Chhattisgarh Assembly will begin on December 19 amid tight security and only those persons holding the entry passes with the identity card of the institutions they belong to will be allowed entry on the premises.

Winter Session of Himachal Pradesh Assembly to commence

The five days Winter Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly at Tapovan in Kangra district is likely to start on a stormy note on December 19 as the BJP and the ruling Congress are preparing to pin down each other.

Russian PM to visit China

Russia’s prime minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit China this week, Beijing said, the latest in a series of high-profile visits between the two countries. Mishustin’s visit will take place on December 19, 20 and is a part of a series of regular meetings with his counterpart Li Qiang, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

France’s Macron to discuss Ukraine, West Asia with U.K.’s Foreign Secretary Cameron

French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss topics including Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Tuesday, said a statement from Macron’s Elysee office.

India vs SA 2nd ODI | Patidar or Rinku set for debut; India look to seal series

Rajat Patidar will be pitted against Rinku Singh for the lone available batting slot when a determined Indian team gears up for the final kill against a lacklustre South Africa in the second ODI on December 19.