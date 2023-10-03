October 03, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 08:27 am IST

1. Nobel week - prize announcement for Physics

Physics Prize announcement on Tuesday by 11.45 am CEST (3.15 pm IST) at the earliest. This year’s Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for their “discoveries concerning nucleoside base modification that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19”, The Royal Swedish Academy of Science announced on October 2, 2023.

2. PM Modi to launch several development projects in Chhattisgarh, Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhattisgarh and Telangana on Tuesday to launch a slew of development projects in the two poll-bound states. The Prime Minister’s Office said Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh and more than ₹8,000 crore from Nizamabad in Telangana. In a step that will provide a major impetus to the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the statement said, Modi will dedicate to the nation the NMDC Steel Ltd’s steel plant at Nagarnar in Bastar district.

3. Bihar caste survey: Crucial all-party meeting in Bihar

As the Bihar government released caste survey data, state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that the report will be presented in the all-party meeting scheduled on Tuesday. “After doing everything the result came out. We have taken the financial condition of every family... Tomorrow in all party meetings we will keep everything in front of everyone...The government will take all the necessary steps after taking everyone’s suggestions in the meeting,” Kumar said while speaking to reporters here. Earlier in the day, the Bihar Chief Minister congratulated the entire team engaged in the work of caste-based enumeration stating that the survey not only revealed the castes but also gave information about the economic condition of everyone.

4. IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for 6 districts of Odisha

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy rainfall warning for six districts in Odisha. “Sunday’s well marked low pressure area weakened into a low pressure area on Monday morning and now lies over southwest Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels,” IMD’s regional centre said in its mid-day bulletin. Issuing Orange Warning (be prepared) which is valid up to 8.30am of Tuesday, the IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) may occur at some places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Deogarh, and Angul.

5. Delhi govt’s ‘Green War Room’ to function 24X7 from Tuesday

The Delhi government’s control centre to monitor air pollution and redress complaints -- ‘Green War Room’ -- will start functioning round-the-clock from October 3, officials said on Monday. Launched in 2020, the Green War Room has state-of-the-art air quality monitoring equipment and a team of experts, including scientists and data analysts, which keeps an eye on all sources contributing to Delhi’s air pollution and helps the city administration implement its action plan. “Though the Green War Room functions round-the-year, the 24X7 monitoring will start Tuesday onwards,” an official said. The Delhi government on Friday launched a 15-point action plan to mitigate air pollution in the capital during the winter season, with a strong emphasis on addressing dust pollution, vehicular emissions and the open burning of garbage.

6. Twenty-four deaths, including that of 12 infants, reported in 24 hours from Nanded govt hospital

Twenty-four deaths, including that of 12 infants, were reported between September 30 and October 1 in a government hospital in Nanded, a top Maharashtra health official said on Monday.”In the last 24 hours, 24 deaths have been reported at Nanded government Hospital and Medical College (GMCH). Out of these, 12 are infants who were referred here by some local private hospitals. The remaining deaths are of adults for various reasons,” Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, Director, Medical Education and Research, Maharashtra, told PTI. Dean Dr S R Wakode of Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital told reporters the 12 infants comprise six males and six females, adding that most were in the 0-3 day age group and had “very low weight”.

7. TMC protest - second day at Rajghat

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee along with party leaders and workers sat on a dharna at the Rajghat here on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on Monday demanding the release of funds for West Bengal by the Centre. The Lok Sabha member, accompanied by party leaders including MPs, MLAs and state ministers who had arrived from West Bengal, paid tributes to Gandhi at the memorial and held the protest for two hours, sporting black armbands and displaying placards, after which they were escorted out by security personnel.

8. Opposition leaders to meet in Jammu Tuesday to discuss emerging situation in J-K: Tarigami

Leaders of opposition parties will meet here on Tuesday to discuss the emerging situation in Jammu and Kashmir and evolve a common strategy to counter its “anti-people” policies, CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said. He claimed that Jammu and Kashmir has become a “slippery slope” for the BJP. It is quite evident with the Union territory administration reportedly deciding to hold the urban local bodies polls and the panchayat elections, originally scheduled for later this year, after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Tarigami claimed. “On one hand they (BJP) are making a hue and cry about restoration of normalcy and peace, but on the other hand, they are even hesitant to conduct the local polls,” he said.

9. Team India to start men’s cricket campaign against Nepal at Asian Games

The Indian men’s cricket team will kickstart their Asian Games campaign against Nepal on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the cricket tournament. The Men In Blue are playing the quarterfinals directly due to them being a top-ranked T20I side. Nepal defeated Maldives by 138 runs in their Group A match to qualify for the quarterfinals.

10. Kohli skips optional practice session due to personal reasons but could play warm-up game on Tuesday

India’s star batter Virat Kohli didn’t join the team’s optional practice session here due to personal reasons but is expected to link up with the squad before the second warm-up game against The Netherlands here on Tuesday. Kohli had left for Mumbai from Guwahati for some emergency personal reasons on September 30 and wasn’t available for the afternoon training session at the local college ground here. “It was an optional session. He is expected to join the squad soon and could play the warm-up game if required,” a BCCI source privy to developments told PTI on condition of anonymity. On the day, skipper Rohit Sharma, batter Shreyas Iyer and pacer Mohammed Shami also skipped the session which was attended by the likes of Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and veteran spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

11. Asian Games: India schedule for Day 10 Following is the schedule of Team India for October 3:

ARCHERY: ******** Compound Women’s Individual Quarterfinal: Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs Adel Zhexenbinova (KAZ)HEXENBINOVA Compound Women’s Individual Quarterfinal: Aditi Gopichand Swami vs Amaya Amparo Cojuangco (PHI) Compound Men’s Individual Quarterfinal: Abhishek Verma vs Andrey Tyutyun (KAZ) Compound Men’s Individual Quarterfinal: Ojas Pravin Deotale vs Akbarali Karabayev (KAZ) Recurve Men’s Individual Quarterfinal: Atanu Das vs Xiangshuo Qi (CHN) Recurve Men’s Individual Quarterfinal: Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Ilfat Abdulin (KAZ) SEPAKTAKRAW: ************ Men’s Quadrant Preliminary Group B match: India vs Korea CRICKET: ******* Men’s quarterfinal between India and Nepal SQUASH: ******* Men’s Doubles Pool A match: India 2 vs Japan 1 Mixed Doubles Pool D match: India 1 vs Hong Kong 1 Women’s Singles Quarterfinal: Tanzi Khanna vs Satomi Watanabe (JPN) Men’s Singles Quarterfinal: Sourav Ghosal vs Ryunosuke Tsukue (JPN) DIVING: ****** Men’s 3m Springboard: Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi and London Singh Hemam KABADDI: ******** Men’s Team Group A: India vs Bangladesh Women’s Team Group A: India vs Korea BRIDGE: ******* Men’s Team Semifinal Session 1: India ATHLETICS: ********* Women’s 800m Round 1 - Heat 1: Chanda Women’s 800m Round 1 - Heat 2: Harmilan Bains Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1 - Heat 1: India Women’s High Jump Final: Rubina Yadav, Pooja Men’s Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel Women’s 400m Hurdles Final: Vithya Ramraj Men’s 400m Hurdles Final: Yashas Palaksha, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan Women’s 5000m Final: Parul Chaudhary, Ankita Women’s Javelin Throw Final: Annu Rani Men’s 800m Final: Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal KAYAKING: ********* Women’s Kayak Single 500m Final: Soniya Devi Pharirembam Women’s Kayak Four 500m Final: India BADMINTON: ********** Men’s Singles Round of 32: HS Prannoy vs Batdavaa Munkhbat (MGL) Women’s Singles Round of 32: PV Sindhu vs Wen-Chi Hsu (TPE) Women’s Singles Round of 32: Ashmita Chaliha vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (INA) Women’s Doubles Round of 32: Tresa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Abdul Razzaq AN/Abdul Razzaq FN (MDV) Women’s Doubles Round of 32: Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponappa vs Fathuhulla Ismail/AA Rasheed (MDV) Men’s Singles Round of 32: Kidambi Srikanth vs Yungyu Lee (KOR) CANOEING: ********* Men’s Canoe Double 1000m Final: India Women’s Canoe Double 200m Final: India SPORT CLIMBING: ************** Women’s Speed Qualification: Shivpreet Pannu and Anisha Verma Men’s Speed Qualification: Dhiraj Dinkar Birajdar, Aman Verma HOCKEY: ******* Preliminary Women’s Pool A: India vs Hong Kong BOXING: ******* Women’s 50-54Kg Semifinal: Preeti vs Yuan Chang (CHN) Women’s 66-75Kg Semifinal: Lovlina Borgohain vs Baison Maneekon (THA) Men’s 51-57Kg Quarterfinal: Sachin vs Ping Lyu (CHN) Men’s +92Kg Semifinal: Narender vs Kamshybek Kunkabayev CHESS: ****** Men’s Team Round 5: India Women’s Team Round 5: India SOFT TENNIS: *********** Women’s Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 4: India vs Japan Women’s Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 8: India vs China Men’s Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 9: India vs Cambodia Men’s Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 2: India vs Thailand Men’s Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 5: India vs Chinese Taipei Men’s Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 7: India vs Korea Women’s Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 2: India vs Mongolia Women’s Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 6: India vs Vietnam.