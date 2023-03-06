Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

March 06, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST

1. PM to address post-budget webinar on ‘Health and Medical Research’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the post-budget webinar on ‘Health and Medical Research’ on Monday at 10 am via video conferencing. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it is part of a series of 12 Post-Budget Webinars being organized by the Central Government to pool in insights, ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget.

2. Meghalaya MLAs to take oath today

Days after the Meghalaya election results, newly elected MLAs will take oath at a special session of the state assembly on Monday. The session has also been convened for the election of the Speaker. PM Modi will visit Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura to attend the swearing-in ceremonies of Chief Ministers and other leaders on March 7 and 8.

3. Rajnath Singh to address top naval commanders onboard INS Vikrant

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address Naval Commanders onboard INS Vikrant at sea in the first edition of the Naval Commanders’ Conference of 2023, which is scheduled to commence on March 6, 2023. The conference’s opening day of the first phase will be held at sea onboard INS Vikrant.

4. SBI likely to cut Yes Bank stake as lock-in ends on March 6

State Bank of India may look to lower its stake in Yes Bank Ltd after the lock-in period ends on March 6, which was put in place by Reserve Bank of India as part of the lender’s restructuring, said a report on Thursday. SBI’s decision is likely to come at a time when Yes Bank’s financials have improved in the last few quarters and private equity majors Carlyle Group and Advent have picked up 9.99 per cent stake in the bank.

5. Delhi court extends Sisodia’s CBI custody till March 6

A Delhi court on Saturday extended the CBI custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till March 6. Mr. Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the now-scrapped excise policy, was produced before the court on expiry of his five-day CBI custody. His plea will now be considered on March 10.