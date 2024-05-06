Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

May 06, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST

Lok Sabha polls: Third phase of polling in 93 seats across 11 States, UT

Voting will be held in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories on May 7 in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, with stakes being high for the BJP which had won an overwhelming majority of these seats, including all in Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, in the last election. Over 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray. With the BJP bagging Surat unopposed, 25 seats in Gujarat will go to polls, besides 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the remaining 14 of the 28 in Karnataka, seven in Chhattisgarh, five in Bihar, four each in Assam and West Bengal, and all two in Goa. The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (two seats) and nine seats in Madhya Pradesh, including Betul where elections were deferred, will also go to polls. Over 11 crore people will be eligible to vote in this phase.

Supreme Court to consider granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal

The Supreme Court will consider on May 7 whether to enlarge Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on interim bail in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections when it hears his petition challenging his arrest in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Hemant Soren moves Supreme Court against rejection of his plea challenging arrest by ED

Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren moved the Supreme Court against the Jharkhand High Court order dismissing his application challenging his arrest by the ED in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said that Soren’s plea for interim bail was set to come up for hearing on May 7.

Heatwave in Rajasthan: IMD issues yellow alert from May 7 to 10

The Regional Meteorological Centre issued a yellow alert for a heatwave from May 7 to 10. “The average temperature in most areas of Rajasthan is recorded at more than 40°C. The highest 42.2 was recorded in Phalodi. In the next 48 hours, in most parts of Rajasthan, the average temperature will increase by 2-4 degrees,” said Radheshyam Sharma, director of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre.

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space for a third time

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams is ready to fly into space for the third time on May 7 as the pilot aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft in its the first crewed test flight. Boeing’s Starliner will blast off for the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

U.K.’s Lib Dems to submit motion of no-confidence in Rishi Sunak’s government

Britain’s Liberal Democrat party said on Monday it would submit a parliamentary motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government to try to force a June general election after big losses for the ruling Conservatives in local polls. “These local elections showed the country has had enough of Rishi Sunak and his out-of-touch Conservative government,” Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said in the statement announcing the party would submit the motion on May 7.

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief travels to Iran as its monitoring remains hampered

The head of the United Nations’ atomic watchdog, Rafael Mariano Grossi, traveled on May 6 to Iran, where his agency faces increasing difficulty in monitoring the Islamic Republic’s rapidly advancing nuclear program as tensions remain high in the wider Middle East over the Israel-Hamas war. Grossi will travel to Isfahan on May 7 before heading back to Vienna, where he plans to give an update to journalists.

Must-win game for DC: All eyes on Fraser-McGurk and Pant against rampaging Royals

Delhi Capitals would require Rishabh Pant’s killer instinct and Jake Fraser McGurk’s unbelievable flair in their bid to stay alive in the IPL playoff race when they square off against a rampaging Rajasthan Royals in a must-win game in New Delhi on May 7.