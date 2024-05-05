Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

May 05, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST

PM Modi to address two NDA election meetings in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two NDA election meetings in Andhra Pradesh on May 6, along with alliance partners TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan. The first meeting is scheduled in the afternoon at Vemagiri in Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari district, followed by another public meeting in the evening at Anakapalli in the eponymous district.

CISCE Class 10, 12 results

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce Class 10 and 12 board exam results on May 6, officials said. “The ICSE (Class 10) and ICS (Class 12) will be announced on May 6 at 11 am,” board’s Chief Executive and Secretary Joseph Emmanuel said. The results will be available on the board’s website, the CAREERS portal and DigiLocker. The board has also decided to discontinue compartment exams for Classes 10 and 12 from this session.

Rain lashes several parts of Assam’s Dibrugarh, IMD predicts more showers

Rain lashed several parts of Assam’s Dibrugarh on May 5. The downpour provided relief to the locals from the scorching heat. It has also brought the temperature further down in the city. In a special bulletin, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a warning for rainfall activity and strong winds accompanied by thunderstorms across the State between May 6 and May 7.

Trudeau touts Canada as a ‘rule-of-law country’ after arrest of three Indians in Nijjar murder case

Canada is a “rule-of-law country” with a strong and independent justice system and a fundamental commitment to protect its citizens, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said, a day after three Indian nationals were charged with the murder of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Karan Brar, 22, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karanpreet Singh, 28, all Indian nationals residing in Edmonton have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. All three will be brought to the Lower Mainland in Vancouver, British Columbia, for a court appearance on May 6, Global News reported.

China’s president arrives in Europe to reinvigorate ties at a time of global tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping kicked off a three-country trip to Europe on May 5 with the continent divided over how to deal with Beijing’s growing power and the U.S.-China rivalry. On May 6 French President Emmanuel Macron will treat the Chinese leader to formal honors of a full state visit. They will also meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is expected to join Macron in pushing for fairer trade policies and for China to use its leverage with Russia to push it toward ending the war in Ukraine.

India women eye stronger outing with bat in 4th T20I against Bangladesh

With the series already in their kitty, India women will be eager to iron out certain flaws, particularly on their batting front, during the fourth T20I against Bangladesh in Sylhet on May 6. India have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, but the scoreline has masked some rust in their batting unit.

SRH eye consistency in must-win IPL clash against frail MI

A confident Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to produce a dominant show against a frail Mumbai Indians outfit and move up in the IPL points table when the two teams clash in Mumbai on May 6.