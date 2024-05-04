Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

May 04, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST

PM Modi to hold roadshow in Ayodhya on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Sunday as part of his campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, party sources said.

During his visit, PM Modi is likely to offer prayers at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple and hold a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Lallu Singh in the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, they said. During his visit, PM Modi will hold a roadshow in Ayodhya, they added.

Representatives of poll bodies from 23 nations to observe Lok Sabha elections up close

Representatives of election management bodies from 23 countries, including Australia, Russia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, are here to observe the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Seventy-five delegates will visit six states in small groups to witness the elections and preparations related to it in various constituencies. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will address the delegates on Sunday.

Revanna arrested from father Deve Gowda’s residence in abduction case

Former Karnataka Minister and Holenarsipura MLA H. D. Revanna was arrested from his father and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s residence in Padmanabha Nagar on May 4 at 6.45 p.m. The arrest came minutes after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Special Court for Elected Representatives, Bengaluru. Mr. Revanna has been taken to the SIT office, in the CID headquarters in the city.

‘Kallakkadal’ red alert revised to orange warning in Kerala

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services on Saturday withdrew a ‘red alert’ issued for ‘Kallakkadal’ in the coastal areas of Kerala and the south Tamil Nadu coast and revised it to an ‘orange alert’. ‘Kallakkadal’ is a phenomenon of sudden sea swells causing rough waves in coastal areas. As part of the phenomenon, the low-lying areas of the Kerala coast are likely to experience rough sea and sea surge due to extremely strong waves of 0.5m to 1.5m till 11.30 p.m. on Sunday, the INCOIS said.

Mumbai to witness high sea waves till Sunday night, BMC issues advisory

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday issued an advisory cautioning people against entering the Arabian Sea amid warnings about high tide till Sunday night. According to the IMD and INCOIS, the sea will witness a “swell of surge waves” from 11.30 a.m. on Saturday to 11.30 p.m. on Sunday, the civic body said.

Alert issued in Assam’s Dima Hasao after forecast for heavy rains over 10 days

An alert was issued in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Saturday, asking people not to venture out except for emergencies after the Met Department forecasted heavy rainfall in the area over the next 10 days, officials said. Movement of heavy commercial vehicles along the Jatinga-Harangajao stretch of NH-27 will be stopped from 8 p.m. on Saturday, with the traffic being diverted through alternative routes, they said. In its forecast, the Met Department said heavy rainfall will lash the district from Sunday till May 15.

Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko to visit Nepal on Sunday

Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko will be in Kathmandu for a day-long trip on Sunday to meet Nepal’s top leadership and discuss broader issues of bilateral and mutual interests.

CSK eye payback in second successive clash against PBKS

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will look to set their house in order and get back to winning ways when they face an upbeat yet unpredictable Punjab Kings for the second time in a row in the IPL Dharamsala on Sunday.

Playoffs hopeful LSG wary of dominant KKR’s all-round firepower

Lucknow Super Giants will have to bring their ‘A’ game forward to prevail against a dominant Kolkata Knight Riders when the two teams, marching towards IPL playoffs, clash in Lucknow on Sunday.