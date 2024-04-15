  • The Election Commission (EC) on April 15 said it was on track to seize the largest amount of inducements, including drugs and cash during an election in the last 75 years. Even before polling begins for the Lok Sabha elections, it has seized ₹4,650 crore, an amount which is higher than that recovered in the 2019 elections. During the 2019 general elections, ₹3,475 crore had been recovered by the EC. The commission said in a statement that the ₹4,650 crore seized included drugs worth ₹2,069 crore, cash amounting to over ₹395 crore, and liquor worth more than ₹489 crore. Since March 1, the poll body was seizing goods worth ₹100 crore every day. Approximately, 75% of the total seizures in January and February were of drugs.
  • Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on April 15 said if voted to power, his party will make a strategic decision not to retire contractual employees till 58 years, and it will bring a law for minimum selling price for farmers. Ambedkar released the VBA’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. Ambedkar claimed that while the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is being seen as an anti-Muslim law, it is also against 20% of the Hindu community. By bringing in the law, the BJP is cheating Hindu voters in the country, he said. The party will ensure free education from kindergarten to PG classes and spend 9% of funds on education, he added. Speaking to reporters, Ambedkar slammed Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, for his statement that the VBA should have allied with the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the interest of the nation and its move to contest alone will only benefit the BJP.