VBA chief Ambedkar releases manifesto, makes assurances for contractual employees, farmers

The VBA has announced candidates for 14 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

April 15, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Akola

PTI
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar. File.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on April 15 said if voted to power, his party will make a strategic decision not to retire contractual employees till 58 years, and it will bring a law for minimum selling price for farmers.

Mr. Ambedkar released the VBA's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.

Also read | ​Crowded field: On Maharashtra politics 

Mr. Ambedkar claimed that while the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is being seen as an anti-Muslim law, it is also against 20% of the Hindu community.

By bringing in the law, the BJP is cheating Hindu voters in the country, he said.

"If the VBA comes to power, it will make a strategic decision not to retire contractual employees till 58 years, and it will bring a law for minimum selling price for farmers," he said.

The party will ensure free education from kindergarten to PG classes and spend 9% of funds on education, he added.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Ambedkar slammed Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, for his statement that the VBA should have allied with the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the interest of the nation and its move to contest alone will only benefit the BJP.

Mahatma Gandhi, who fought for the backward classes, was pitted against the upper caste, and the VBA is also doing the same thing, he said.

Tushar Gandhi should support the VBA instead of criticising the party, he said.

The VBA has announced candidates for 14 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

