April 30, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

1. Ten year imprisonment for Nirmala Devi

Delivering the quantum of sentence a day after conviction, the Fast Track Mahila Court in Srivilliputtur awarded 10-year imprisonment for Nirmala Devi, the suspended Assistant Professor of Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai for bid to traffic four college girls.

2. Madras HC refuses to order special polling in Coimbatore

The Madras High Court refused to order special polling for the Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency for those who could not exercise their franchise because of their names having been rescinded from the electoral list.

The First Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice G. Chandrasekharan disposed of a public interest litigation petition filed by R. Suthanthira Kanna, a doctor employed in Australia, after observing that no orders could be passed when the petitioner had failed to check the draft and final electoral lists.

3. Doctors cannot shy away from serving the poor: Madras HC

The Madras High Court has come down heavily upon the trend of students securing admission in postgraduate medical courses in government colleges by readily signing bonds to serve in public hospitals for two years after their studies, but subsequently making an attempt to wriggle out of this obligation.

4. ‘No need to submit surgical reconstruction certificates for change of sex in passports’

Those who want to change their sex from male to female or vice-versa in their passports, need not submit sex reassignment surgery/surgical reconstruction certificates in support of their sworn affidavits declaring their sex, the Centre has informed the Madras High Court.