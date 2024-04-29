GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. college girls trafficking case | Former assistant professor Nirmala Devi convicted

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Tuesday, April 30; the 2018 case relates to a leaked audio clip of the former assistant professor attempting to convince students to do something, purportedly at the bidding of higher officials

April 29, 2024 04:10 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - SRIVILLIPUTTUR

The Hindu Bureau
P. Nirmala Devi, a former assistant professor at the Devanga Arts College in Arupukottai. File photograph

A Fast Track Mahila Court in Srivilliputtur on Monday, April 29, 2024, convicted Nirmala Devi, a former assistant professor at the Devanga Arts College in Arupukottai, in what became a sensational case, on charges of attempting to traffic four girl students of the college in 2018

However, the judge, T. T. Bagavathiammal acquitted two other accused persons in the case, V. Murugan, an assistant professor of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), and S. Karuppasamy, a former research scholar at MKU.

The quantum of sentence for Nirmala Devi will be pronounced on Tuesday, April 30. 

The case had sent shockwaves across the State in 2018, not only because of the nature of the crime, but also because it dragged into the scandal, the office of the Tamil Nadu Governor.

Tamil Nadu Governor apologises to journalist for patting her cheek at press conference

An audio clip of the purported conversation between Nirmala Devi, assistant professor in the Department of Mathematics, and four girl students during which she was attempting to convince them to do her bidding, had gone viral at that time.

The charge against her was that she was asking the girls to do “something,” as expected by “higher officials of the MKU,” in return for higher marks in their semester examination, money, and also seat for them in MKU for pursuing their postgraduate studies. She had also mentioned the office of the Governor during this conversation.

However, the girls who were not interested in the “assignment” had lodged a complaint with the college authorities. 

Consequently, the Aruppukottai Town police arrested Nirmala Devi and the case was subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department. The CB-CID, after an investigation, arrested Murugan and Karuppasamy. 

All three were charged under Sections 370 (1) and (3) for a bid to traffic persons, 120 (B) criminal conspiracy and under provisions of the Immoral Trafficking Act, Information Technology Act and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. 

The Judge had found Nirmala Devi guilty of an attempt to traffic of persons, under provisions of the Immoral Trafficking Act and Information Technology Act, while acquitting the other two accused persons. 

Immediately after the controversy had broken out, then T.N. Governor Banwarilal Purohit had, at a rare press conference, rejected any connection to the accused persons and the crime. He called the accusations “absolute falsehood”. Mr Purohit had also set up a one-man committee led by retired IAS officer R. Santhanam to conduct a separate probe into it and submit a report to him.

