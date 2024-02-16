GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

February 16, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
M.K. Alagiri

M.K. Alagiri | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

1. Senthilbalaji seeks discharge from ED case

Former Minister and DMK MLA V. Senthilbalaji has filed a petition at the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai seeking discharge from the cases registered against him, by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

2. M.K. Alagiri acquitted in assault case

A Madurai court acquitted former Union Minister M.K. Alagiri in the case of the assault of a revenue official during the 2011 Assembly elections in Melur in Madurai district.

3. T.N. fishermen released by Sri Lanka, three others sentenced to prison

Twenty fishermen from Rameswaram were released, while two boatmen and a fisherman were directed to undergo a jail term of six months and one year respectively, for repeating the offence of poaching, a court in Sri Lanka has ruled.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Madurai / Tiruchi / Chennai / Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.