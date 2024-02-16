Former Union Minister M.K. Alagiri acquitted in assault case

February 16, 2024 01:35 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - MADURAI

A Madurai court on Friday, February 16, 2024 acquitted former Union Minister M. K. Alagiri in the case of the assault of a revenue official during the 2011 assembly elections in Melur in Madurai district. Judicial Magistrate I, B. Muthulakshmi acquitted Mr. Alagiri and 16 others.

A total of 21 persons were named as accused persons in the assault case; of these four died during the pendency of the trial in the case. Mr. Alagiri and other DMK functionaries were booked and charge-sheeted for the assault of then Tahsildar M. Kalimuthu, who was also the Assistant Returning Officer for the Melur Assembly constituency, during the 2011 State Assembly elections.

Mr. Alagiri, along with his supporters, reportedly gathered at a temple near Melur in Madurai district and sought support for the DMK candidate. On receiving this information, the Tahsildar, along with his videographer, reached the spot and started to videograph the event. The DMK cadre reportedly objected to this and allegedly assaulted the Tahsildar. Mr. Alagiri and his supporters had been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr. Alagiri, who is T.N. CM M.K. Stalin’s elder brother, was expelled from the DMK for anti-party activities in 2014.