Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

October 22, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami addresses the gatherings in a program where Muslims joined the AIADMK party in Salem on October 22, 2023

AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami addresses the gatherings in a program where Muslims joined the AIADMK party in Salem on October 22, 2023 | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

1. EPS takes a jibe at DMK’s anti-NEET signature campaign

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami charged that the DMK’s recently-launched signature campaign against the NEET, was a drama ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Participating in a function at Seelanaickenpatti in Salem district, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out that while the DMK in its Assembly election manifesto had assured that it would scrap NEET immediately after coming to power, now after two-and-a-half years of holding the reins of the government, the party is embarking on a campaign to get signatures from 50 lakh people.

2. Mid-sea robbery of Nagai fishers continues

Three fishermen from Arcottuthurai coastal village near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district were robbed of their belongings by a group of unidentified persons mid-sea while they were fishing off Kodiyakkarai last night. They returned shores this morning.

So far, nearly 38 fishermen from Nagapattinam district have reportedly suffered threats, attacks, mid-sea interceptions, and robbery of their belongings by unidentified persons in seven separate instances since August.

3. Two elderly sisters killed as train runs over them at Ambur railway station

Two elderly sisters, S. Vasantha (67) and K. Savithri (66), were killed after a train ran them over while they were trying to cross railway tracks at Ambur railway station in Tirupattur district this morning.

According to Government Railway Police, the sisters were to board the 5.45 am Yelagiri Express to go to Tiruvallur to attend the funeral of their relative.

Instead of using the foot over bridge (FOB) near the ticket counter on the first platform to reach the second platform number where the Yelagiri Express towards Chennai halts, they crossed the track. While trying to climb on to the second platform from the track, the siblings were fatally run over by the Mangalore Express around 5 am.

