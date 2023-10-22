HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two elderly sisters fatally run over by train at Ambur railway station

Police said the sisters had come to Ambur railway station to board the 5.45 am Yelagiri Express to go to Tiruvallur to attend the funeral of their relative.

October 22, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
S. Vasantha (left), 67, and K. Savithri (right), 66

S. Vasantha (left), 67, and K. Savithri (right), 66 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two elderly sisters were killed after a train ran them over while they were trying to cross railway tracks at Ambur railway station near Tirupattur on Sunday (October 22) morning.

Police identified the victims as S. Vasantha (67) and K. Savithri (66). While Vasantha hailed from Valayambattu village near Vaniyambadi town, sister Savithri was a resident of Vinnamangalam near Ambur town.

Police said the sisters had come to Ambur railway station to board the 5.45 am Yelagiri Express to go to Tiruvallur to attend the funeral of their relative. Instead of using the foot over bridge (FOB) near the ticket counter on the first platform to reach the second platform number where the Yelagiri Express towards Chennai halts, they crossed the track. While trying to climb on to the second platform from the track, the siblings were fatally run over by the Mangalore Express around 5 am.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel retrieved their bodies from the track and sent to the Government Taluk Hospital in Ambur. A case has been registered by Jolarpet GRP. Further investigation is on.

Related Topics

railway accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.