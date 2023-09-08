HamberMenu
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

September 08, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil actor G. Marimuthu, 56

Tamil actor G. Marimuthu, 56 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. Tamil serial actor Marimuthu no more

Tamil actor G. Marimuthu, 56, died this morning after suffering a heart attack while dubbing for a television serial in a studio. He became more popular recently when he played the villain role of Aadhi Gunasekaran in Ethirneechal, a television serial being telecast on Sun TV.

Marimuthu was a native of Pasumalai, Theni district. Like many others of his generation, he ran away from his home to Chennai to become a film director. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

3. Ordinance Clothing Factory constitutes board to probe deaths of two men in sewage chamber 

A day after the death of two men while they were inside sewage chamber of its residential quarters in Avadi, the Ordinance Clothing Factory (OCF) has constituted a board of enquiry to look into the cause of the deaths.  

Police had identified the victims as Moses, 46, of Avadi and Devan, 50, of Pattabiram. The police said one of the men had gone into the chamber after opening the manhole lid, and, had fainted inside the 15-ft. pit. The other worker followed him to attempt a rescue, and also fainted inside. Both men subsequently died.

In a statement the OCF said, that contractual workers were “never” detailed for cleaning septic tanks. 

3. Coimbatore man electrocuted as snapped power line falls on car, partner injured

A 52-year-old man from Coimbatore was electrocuted after a snapped power line fell on his car, which he drove for a living, and splashed water on it in an attempt to douse a minor fire early this morning. While the man died on the spot, his live-in partner suffered electric shock while attempting to save him, unaware of the snapped power line.

While S. Marimuthu, a resident of M.G.R. Colony at Edayarpalayam near Coimbatore, died in the accident, his live-in partner Bakkiyam, 45, suffered electric shock.

