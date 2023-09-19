Parliament operations shift to new building; women’s reservation Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

September 19, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

Parliament operations moved to the newly constructed building on Tuesday, bidding adieu to the old building which was inaugurated in 1927. Members of both Houses gathered in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building where Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought the assistance of all members to “build a stronger India”, saying the old complex would stand as a testament to their sentiments while also reminding them of their duties.

Mr. Modi recalled various legislations that were passed in the old building, including triple talaq and the abrogation of Article 370.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Central Hall will witness the transfer of power from “Britain to Bharat”. “I am very happy and enthusiastic about the functions of the two Houses of the Parliament from the new building which is the symbol of new and emerging Bharat paving the way for a developed nation, as envisaged by Prime Minister, by 2047,” he said.

Leaders of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the country’s Constitution was framed after extensive debates and deliberations, and the MPs must commit to preserving constitutional values and ideals. Mr. Kharge said he was overwhelmed with emotions and a tinge of pathos as members looked to continue their duties in the new building. The Vice-President and Chair of Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar referred to the transition as “history in the making” and a “tryst with modernity”.

Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Modi delivered the inaugural address in the new chamber of the Lower House. Pointing to the Sengol, the PM told the House that it is symbolic of the country’s heritage and sense of unity and reflects the spirit of contemporary India. He also thanked the construction workers for their efforts, even during tough times like the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Modi informed the Lok Sabha that the Union Cabinet on Monday approved the women’s reservation Bill, urging the House to unanimously pass it. LoP Chowdhury pointed that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was the first to introduce reservation for women in local governance. Former Congress Prime Ministers, including Manmohan Singh, made efforts to pass the legislation, Mr. Chowdhury added.

Members of the Treasury contested Mr. Chowdhury’s claims, saying that the Bill was passed in the Lower House but not Upper House. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Bill had lapsed and was not pending. “Bills passed in the Lok Sabha if not cleared by the Rajya Sabha, and in the event of the expiry of the Lower House’s term, stand lapsed,” he said.

The ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyum’, or the women’s reservation Bill was formally introduced by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal before Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House for the day.

Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, was adjourned briefly soon after it convened for the first session in the new Parliament building. Mr. Modi addressed the House when proceedings resumed.

The Prime Minister said that in the old Parliament building, India reached the status of the world’s fifth largest economy and expressed confidence that they would reach the top three in the new Parliament Building. Touching on the women’s reservation bill introduced in the Lok Sabha, he said that the issue has been discussed for a very long time and has now been brought in the form of a law. He asked for the members’ support on the Bill.

LoP Kharge said that although the Treasury does not give them credit, the women’s reservation Bill had already been passed in 2010, but it was stopped. He said that parties gave tickets to women who do not have strength, and not to powerful women capable of winning, which led to an uproar in the House. Taking offence at his remarks, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that her party (BJP) empowers its women members.

Mr. Kharge also hoped that the parliamentarians would have fruitful deliberations, cutting across party lines, in the new building. He said that although Prime Minister Modi spoke about federalism in his speech, it was weakening day by day under his government, prompting another outcry from the Treasury benches. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that the Prime Minister made an apolitical and balanced speech and that Mr. Kharge should also do, given his seniority.

Proceedings of the special session of Parliament will resume on Wednesday.

(Compiled by Sumeda, Saptaparno Ghosh, Sruthi Darbhamulla, and Priyali Prakash)